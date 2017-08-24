Bipolar disorder is typically a long term condition. Bipolar disorder blogs, written by people living with the condition, often provide advice, tips, and self-help techniques on how to take an active part in your recovery and limit the impact of the condition on your everyday life. We have selected the best bipolar disorder blogs. Share on Pinterest Bipolar disorder blogs are often written by mental health professionals and people who are living with the condition. Bipolar disorder is a mood disorder that causes extreme mood swings that range from emotional highs, called mania or hypomania, to emotional lows, or depression. Mood swings may occur multiple times per year or hardly at all. Some individuals with the disorder may rarely experience “normal” moods. Around 5.7 million adults in the United States have bipolar disorder. A healthcare professional who specializes in mental health conditions will discuss the best treatment plan, which will likely include medications and psychotherapy, for your specific symptoms. In addition to support from healthcare professionals and family, coping mechanisms and support can be gained through blogs that focus on bipolar disorder. People who are going through similar experiences, as well as experts in the bipolar disorder field, usually write these blogs. Here are Medical News Today‘s choices of the top 10 best bipolar disorder blogs.

International Bipolar Foundation Share on Pinterest The International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF) was founded in 2007 in San Diego, CA, by four parents with children impacted by bipolar disorder. Their experiences of how bipolar disorder affects families compelled them to do something constructive to help others facing similar challenges. The IBPF website provides information on what to do if you are in crisis, a list of inpatient and outpatient treatment centers, support groups that you can contact if you or your family are affected by bipolar disorder, and articles to learn more about living with the condition. The blog includes content such as Michelle’s book – My Happy Sad Mummy – that portrays a young girl’s emotional response to living with a mom with bipolar disorder, finding strength in Danielle’s story, and Serena’s thoughts on stigma and having bipolar disorder. Visit the IBPF blog.