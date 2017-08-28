If you’re looking to lose weight and keep it off, a new study may help you to reach your goal. Researchers have now found that consistently losing weight in the early days of a new diet plan – even small amounts – may increase the chances of achieving long-term weight loss.

It is estimated that more than 2 in 3 adults in the United States are overweight or obese. Excess weight can increase the risk of numerous health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and even some types of cancer.

Adopting a healthful, balanced diet is considered one of the best strategies for weight loss, but – as many dieters will know – it is not as easy as it sounds.

Every year, around 45 million people in the U.S. go on a diet, primarily with the aim of losing weight. However, research has indicated that up to 40 percent of people who lose weight regain more than half of it over the subsequent 2 years.

So, why are some people able to maintain their weight loss while others struggle? Lead study author Emily Feig, Ph.D., of the College of Arts and Sciences at Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues sought to find out.

The team’s findings were recently published in the journal Obesity.