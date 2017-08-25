There are few treatment options for women with advanced endometrial cancer, which often relapses after developing resistance to chemotherapy. Now, however, new research suggests that targeting a protein that is most abundant on cancer stem cells in endometrioid tumors may offer a way forward.

In the Journal of Experimental Medicine, researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio explain how they investigated the immune regulatory protein CD55 and the role that it plays in cancer stem cells in endometrioid tumors.

Endometrial, or uterine, cancer is a disease that mainly affects women after the menopause. It arises when cells of the inner lining of the uterus, or the endometrium, grow out of control.

In the United States, endometrial cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer of the reproductive system in women.

The Cleveland Clinic team explains that, as in ovarian cancer, uterine cancer has four tumor subtypes, depending on the tissue involved. The tumor subtypes are endometrioid, serous, mucinous, and clear cell carcinoma.

Over 80 percent of uterine cancers are endometrioid carcinomas. This subtype also contributes to around 15 percent of epithelial ovarian cancers, which is cancer that starts in the tissue surrounding the ovary.