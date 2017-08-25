A new study makes two significant discoveries: firstly, it shows how non-cancerous cells turn into tumorous ones when “helped” by a certain protein, and secondly, it suggests that the source of this protein may lie in the belly fat that so many of us struggle with.

The study , which has been published in the journal Oncogene, was led by Jamie Bernard, an assistant professor in pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University in East Lansing. The study’s first author was Debrup Chakraborty, who is a postdoctoral researcher in Prof. Bernard’s laboratory.

As the authors explain, an established body of research suggests that fat increases cancer risk. However – and despite the rising trends in obesity worldwide – little is known about how fat influences the process by which a non-cancerous cell turns into a cancerous one.

“While there have been several advances in treating cancer and improving the quality of life of patients, the number of new cases continues to surge,” says Prof. Bernard.

And so does obesity. Currently, 38 percent of people in the United States are estimated to be obese, write the authors, and the rates are expected to reach 42 percent by 2050.

“It’s important to understand the cause [of cancer] so we can do a better job at reducing the number of cancer cases using dietary modifications or therapeutic interventions,” says Prof. Bernard.

Specifically, the authors write, it is important to examine in more depth the effect of so-called visceral fat, or visceral adipose tissue (VAT), on cancer development.

Visceral fat is the fat that deposits around several vital organs inside the abdomen, such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines. By contrast, subcutaneous fat is the fat that is stored just under the skin.

Sometimes, this fat is referred to as “active fat,” because, as the authors explain, it does not simply store energy but is also “metabolically active, secreting large numbers of adipokines, cytokines, and growth factors.” In this context, Prof. Bernard and colleagues set out to investigate which factors in VAT promote cancer development in mice.