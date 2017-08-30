New research suggests that increased sedentary behavior, combined with low physical activity and increased TV watching time, drastically raises the risk of walking disability among seniors.

A new study cautions about the dangers of excessive sedentary behavior and TV watching among seniors.

The new study was led by Dr. Loretta DiPietro, chair of the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at the George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health in Washington, D.C., and the findings were published in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.

Dr. DiPietro and colleagues examined data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study – the largest study of its kind to date, which was developed by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to better understand the link between diet and health.

The NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study comprised of almost 340,000 men and over 226,000 women living in six states and two metropolitan areas in the United States. The participants were all aged between 50 and 71 and were predominantly white.

At baseline, in 1995-1996, the study participants were healthy. Dr. DiPietro and team kept track of the sedentary behavior and exercising habits of 134,269 of these participants, recording how much TV they watched and how much physical activity they did.

Additionally, the researchers recorded what kind of activity the participants engaged in – for example, whether it was vigorous-intensity physical activity or whether they did gardening, housework, or other.