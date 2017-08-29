Get your dancing shoes on – your brain will thank you for it. This is the take-away message from a new study, which found that physical activity in later life – particularly dancing – can help to reverse the signs of brain aging. Share on Pinterest Researchers found that dancing increased hippocampal volume and improved balance in older adults. As we age, a number of brain changes occur, including a decrease in brain tissue, a reduction in blood flow, and a decline in communication between brain cells. All of these changes can interfere with cognitive functioning, especially learning and memory. Previous studies have suggested that physical activity in later life can help to reduce cognitive decline. A study reported by Medical News Today last year, for example, linked regular moderate- to high-intensity exercise to a slower decline in memory and thinking skills for the over-50s. But which forms of exercise are most effective against brain aging? Lead study author Dr. Kathrin Rehfeld, of the German center for Neurodegenerative Diseases in Germany, and colleagues sought to answer this question with their new research. They recently reported their findings in the journal Frontiers in Human Neuroscience.

Dancing and the hippocampus The study included 52 healthy adults aged 63-80 years. Each participant was randomly assigned to one of two exercise groups for 18 months. One group was required to participate in a 90-minute dancing lesson each week for 18 months, while the other group engaged in 90 minutes of strength-endurance training each week. The researchers note that physical activity varied between each group; while the dance group faced new routines every week, the activities of the strength-endurance training group were repetitive. “We tried to provide our seniors in the dance group with constantly changing dance routines of different genres (Jazz, Square, Latin-American and Line Dance),” says Dr. Rehfeld. “Steps, arm-patterns, formations, speed and rhythms were changed every second week to keep them in a constant learning process,” she adds. “The most challenging aspect for them was to recall the routines under the pressure of time and without any cues from the instructor.” At study baseline and at the end of the 18-month exercise interventions, each participant underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain. Additionally, subjects’ balance before and after intervention was evaluated using the Sensory Organization Test. The researchers found that both groups demonstrated an increase in hippocampal volume, but dancers showed the greatest increase. The hippocampus is the brain region associated with learning, memory, and emotion, and it is the region commonly affected by age-related brain changes. Interestingly, however, only dancers showed an increase in neuronal connections in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus, which is an area associated with memory formation.