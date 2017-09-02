A new study suggests that individuals who have experienced a heart attack, or who are at an increased risk of heart disease, have a better likelihood of survival if they are married. This, researchers say, could be due to the availability of a close support network. Share on Pinterest New research shows that marriage could improve heart disease survival rates. Recently, several studies have looked at the effects of married life on an individual’s health. The findings are often encouraging, suggesting that the closeness of married partners can have an important and beneficial psychosocial influence. For example, one paper on which Medical News Today reported last year found that married life can improve cancer survival rates. Likewise, a study presented last weekend at the European Society of Cardiology Congress, held in Barcelona, Spain, now suggests that married people also have a better survival rate when it comes to heart disease and heart attacks, and this may be due to the mutual support system provided by spouses. Lead author Dr. Paul Carter and other colleagues from the Aston Medical School in Birmingham, United Kingdom, analyzed the data of 929,552 adults admitted to hospitals in England between 2000 and 2013. These data were collected using the database of the Algorithm for Comorbidities, Associations, Length of Stay and Mortality (ACALM) study unit, which is a project that allows specialists to access and analyze large datasets.

Marriage has a protective role Of the almost 930,000 people admitted to receive hospital care between 2000 and 2013, 25,287 had previously had a heart attack, 168,431 had hypertension, 53,055 exhibited high levels of cholesterol, and 68,098 had type 2 diabetes. All the people whose data were collected were categorized according to their marital status as either single, married, divorced, or widowed. The researchers found that marriage was a protective factor for people who had experienced a heart attack, as well as for those who had an increased risk of heart disease. Married individuals who had had a heart attack were 14 percent more likely to survive than single individuals facing the same situation. Moreover, people with high cholesterol who were married were also 16 percent more likely to be alive in 2013, which was when the study ended. People with diabetes had a 14 percent higher survival rate if they were married, and married individuals with hypertension had a 10 percent higher survival rate compared with single people.