A new study provides further evidence that metabolic factors have a part to play in obesity, after finding that people who are obese release significantly fewer “satiety hormones” after eating, compared with lean individuals.

Researchers have found that obese individuals release fewer hormones that tell us when we are full.

In the United States, it is estimated that more than a third of adults and around a fifth of children and adolescents are obese.

Since obesity is a key risk factor for a variety of health conditions – including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some forms of cancer – its prevalence has become a major public health concern.

A primary cause of obesity is an energy imbalance , whereby a person takes in more calories than they use. This may occur as a result of an unhealthful diet, overeating, and lack of exercise.

According to co-lead study author Dr. Bettina Wölnerhanssen, of the Department of Biomedicine at University Hospital Basel in Switzerland, there is a widespread belief that “a lack of self-control and discipline” is the key player in obesity.

However, studies are increasingly proving that this is not the case, and that there are a number of metabolic factors involved.

The new study from Dr. Wölnerhanssen and colleagues adds to the evidence. The team has uncovered a molecular mechanism in obese individuals that may prevent them from feeling full after a meal, which may cause them to eat more.