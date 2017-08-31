Scientists may have identified a way to boost the effect of chemotherapy against one of the most common forms of leukemia in adults: acute myeloid leukemia.

Share on Pinterest Researchers may have found a way to improve treatment outcomes for patients with AML.

In a new study, researchers found that acute myeloid leukemia (AML) triggers blood vessel leakage in bone marrow, which prevents chemotherapy drugs from being effectively delivered to leukemia cells.

However, by using drugs normally used to treat heart and blood vessel disease, the researchers found that they were able to prevent this blood leakage and increase the efficacy of chemotherapy.

First study author Diana Passaro, of the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Cancer Cell.

AML is a form of cancer that can begin in myeloid cells, which are immature forms of white blood cells (except lymphocytes), red blood cells, or platelets.

It is estimated that around 21,380 new cases of AML will be diagnosed in the United States this year, and there will be around 10,590 deaths from the disease.

Compared with many other cancers, survival rates for patients with AML are poor. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), only 26.9 percent of patients survive for 5 years or more after an AML diagnosis.

For most people with AML, chemotherapy is the primary treatment. But studies have suggested that around a fifth of AML patients do not respond to initial chemotherapy, while around 40 to 60 percent of chemotherapy-treated patients experience relapse.

Resistance to chemotherapy drugs has been identified as a key culprit for treatment failure.