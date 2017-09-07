Researchers find that listening to happy music may enhance our ability to be creative. Boardrooms, lecture halls, and laboratories might soon be blaring out Vivaldi.

Share on Pinterest Could happy music enhance creativity?

The importance of creativity needs no introduction; without it, science, technology, the arts, business, and education would all grind to a halt.

In a world of ever-increasing complexity, approaching problems with insight and innovation is vital. But some researchers believe that, as a society, we are becoming less creative as the decades pass.

If this is the case, it could be a serious stumbling block for future generations facing the wealth of challenges involved in a postmodern society.

Recently, two teams of researchers – one from Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and another from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia – joined forces to investigate a simple way of influencing creativity: listening to music.

Their intriguing results are published this week in the journal PLOS ONE .

Over the years, a number of studies have looked at whether listening to music enhances cognitive performance, and the so-called Mozart effect is still debated. However, studies looking at whether or not music can influence creativity are few and far between. The authors of this most recent study explain their focus.