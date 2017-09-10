A recent study suggests that sensations of hunger and fullness may be associated with individual expectations and perceptions about the meal, and not with how much food is on the plate.

Share on Pinterest How hungry we feel may depend on how much we think we’ve eaten, not on how much was actually on the plate, researchers suggest.

Several new studies have explored the link between the mind, perception, and various aspects of health. Medical News Today have, for example, covered research that tied physical fitness to the perception of one’s own activity levels and a study suggesting that feelings of pain may often have more to do with the mind than the body.

A new study led by Dr. Steven Brown, of Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom, now explores the way in which the mind may influence our states of hunger and fullness.

The findings were presented earlier this week at the British Psychological Society’s Division of Health Psychology annual conference, held in Cardiff, U.K.

Previous research had already looked at the relationship between what we think about what we eat and how much of that food we are likely to consume.

For instance, an existing study led by Dr. Brown and team suggested that “expected satiety” – that is, how full you expect to be after a meal – plays a significant role in how full you will actually feel.

In the previous study, the researchers used fruit smoothies to test their hypothesis, influencing the participants to think that they had consumed either more or less “filling” beverages.

Now, Dr. Brown and team are building on this, and similar, research to learn more about if and how our mind influences how much we eat. This time around, however, they have used solid food to see if they can replicate previous findings.

“My latest work […] introduc[es] a solid food, lengthening the time over which participants’ responses were measured (4 hours so it would be more like the time between breakfast and lunch), adding a behavioural measure (how much people ate at lunch),” Dr. Brown told Medical News Today.

In the current study, Dr. Brown also investigates whether or not levels of the “hunger hormone” ghrelin , which helps to regulate our sensation of hunger, play a role in this equation.

He told us that taking blood samples from the participants allowed him and his team to “investigate whether any differences were related to participants’ ghrelin response,” making this “a far more comprehensive investigation.”