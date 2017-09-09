Your morning coffee could help to stave off type 2 diabetes, a new study suggests, but it’s not down to the caffeine content.

Researchers have found that cafestol – a bioactive compound present in coffee – increased insulin secretion, reduced fasting glucose levels, and improved insulin sensitivity in mice.

Study co-author Fredrik Brustad Mellbye, of the Department of Endocrinology and Internal Medicine at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues recently reported their results in the Journal of Natural Products.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body is no longer able to produce enough insulin or use the hormone effectively. As a result, blood glucose levels may become too high.

It is estimated that around 30.3 million people in the United States have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes, accounting for around 90 to 95 percent of all cases.

Previous research has indicated that drinking coffee may help to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. While some studies have attributed this association to the effects of caffeine – the well-known stimulant in coffee – other research has suggested that alternative substances in the beverage might be at play.

The new study from Mellbye and colleagues supports the latter theory, after finding that the coffee compound cafestol improved markers of type 2 diabetes in mouse models.