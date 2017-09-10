Octacosanol is commonly found in sugarcane, wheat germ oil, rice bran oil, and beeswax. New research suggests that the compound may help to relieve insomnia when the cause of sleeplessness is stress. Share on Pinterest A natural compound commonly extracted from sugarcane (shown here) may do wonders for our sleep. A new study – published in the journal Scientific Reports – examines the effect of octacosanol in stressed sleep-deprived mice. The research was carried out by a team of scientists led by Mahesh K. Kaushik and Yoshihiro Urade, both of the International Institute for Integrative Sleep Medicine at the University of Tsukuba in Japan. Octacosanol is an antioxidant whose anti-inflammatory, anti-adipose tissue, and anticoagulant properties have previously been documented in studies referenced by the authors. The compound has also been shown to help to prevent Parkinson’s disease in animal models. Kaushik and colleagues believe that in our modern, stressful world, we are in dire need of sleep-inducing therapies that can help to alleviate insomnia. In addition to dramatically decreasing one’s overall well-being, insomnia can lead to chronic sleep loss, which has been associated with other conditions such as cardiovascular illnesses, depression, and obesity.

Studying octacosanol in mice For the new research, Kaushik and colleagues tested the effects of octacosanol in two groups of mice. One group had its cage changed so as to induce a mild sense of stress, which, in turn, disturbed the mice’s sleep. The other group was kept in normal conditions. Half of the mice in each group received 200 milligrams per kilogram of octacosanol orally, while the other half did not. The team monitored the mice’s sleep over a period of 24 hours after octacosanol administration. They also took blood tests that measured the blood plasma levels of corticosterone – which is an indicator of stress – and monitored the brain activity of the mice using an electroencephalogram (EEG). With the help of the EEG, the scientists were able to tell how much time that the mice spent in light, rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and in deep, non-REM sleep.