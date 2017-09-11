Recent research published in the journal European Psychologist reviews the literature available on the concept of human thriving and outlines key elements that may lead to a thriving life.

In certain situations, some individuals flourish and thrive, whereas others merely survive, sometimes giving up in the face of adversity.

For centuries, the question of why human individuals react so differently to similar circumstances has preoccupied philosophers and psychologists alike.

However, these scholars do not seem to have been able to reach a consensus on the matter. This prompted Dr. Daniel Brown, a sport and exercise scientist at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, to review the existing literature on the topic in an attempt to achieve three aims.

Firstly, Dr. Brown and colleagues wanted to come up with an all-encompassing concept of thriving that covers various population groups, from babies to adult professionals.

Secondly, they wanted to put forth a set of key principles that we can all apply if we wish to thrive in our daily lives. And finally, the third goal of the review was to identify gaps in the existing research and outline directions for future research.

Dr. Brown explains the motivation for his study, saying, “Part of the reason for a lack of consensus is [that] the research so far has been narrowly focused.”

“Some have studied what makes babies thrive,” he adds, “others have examined what makes some employees thrive and others not, and so on. By setting out a clear definition, I hope this helps set a course for future research.”

Dr. Brown carried out this research as part of his doctoral studies at the University of Bath in the U.K. alongside study co-author Dr. Rachel Arnold, an expert in the psychology of performance excellence.