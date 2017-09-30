Many people believe that their blood type, whether A, B, AB, or O, is only relevant in relation to blood transfusions. But discussions over recent decades have indicated that eating for a specific blood type may offer some health benefits.

Diets that are based on a person's blood type have been supported by doctors, including the naturopath Peter J. D'Adamo.

However, there is a lack of supporting evidence to validate the proposed health benefits of following a blood type diet.

A review of data published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded: "No evidence currently exists to validate the purported health benefits of blood type diets."

Despite this, supporters of blood type diets attempt to help people achieve overall good health and a lower disease risk through eating for their specific blood type.

More research needs to be done, but here, we will learn more about the importance of the body's blood type, and the purported benefits of eating for an A, B, AB, or O blood type.

Fast facts on the A positive (and A negative) blood type diet: Individuals with type A blood may be better suited to natural, vegetarian diets.

People with type A blood have been shown to have lower levels of stomach-acid than other blood types, so a meat-based diet may not be digested as easily as a vegetarian based one.

Research has shown that certain blood types are at risk of developing specific diseases or conditions.

People with type A blood also have a higher natural propensity for developing other diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

What is the A blood type?

Blood has an array of cells that are needed for proper body function. These include plasma, red and white blood cells, and platelets.

Antigens are also present in blood and are responsible for triggering a response by the immune system to attacks from foreign substances, such as bacteria and viruses.

Eating for your blood type



Different blood types are believed to have different reactions to certain foods. The blood type A diet is designed to provide the most benefits to those with blood type A.

D'Adamo argues that when the blood comes in contact with certain food components, a chemical reaction occurs, specifically with a protein called lectin.

Lectins, which are proteins found in food, have believed to have a direct effect on the blood and the digestive tract.

These proteins bind to cells within the body, causing them to clump together and potentially cause hormonal disruptions. This disruption has a similar effect on the body as a foreign substance might.

Foods recommended by the diet

Certain foods are recommended for people with type A blood to eat, as well as avoid, in order to maintain optimal health. According to the diet, these are the foods that those with blood type A may benefit from:

Animal proteins

Although people with type A blood may be best suited to a vegetarian diet, some animal products are allowed, including:

chicken

turkey

According to the diet, people with type A blood may consume most kinds of seafood with the most beneficial being:

carp

cod

grouper

mackerel

monkfish

pickerel

red snapper

rainbow trout

salmon

sardine

sea trout

silver or yellow perch

snail

whitefish

Exceptions are on the "avoid list" of animal proteins further down this article.

Dairy

Digesting dairy is allegedly difficult for people with type A blood, but certain types of dairy may be acceptable, including:

yogurt

kefir

cheeses, including mozzarella, feta, goat cheese, ricotta, and string

cheese

goat milk

Nuts and fats

Nuts are a great source of protein and healthful fats. People following the type A blood diet can typically have most nuts, except for the ones listed in the "avoid" list. The most beneficial nuts for people following the diet include:

peanuts

pumpkin seeds

walnuts

The most beneficial fats for people following the diet to eat include flaxseed oil and olive oil. Other allowable fats include canola and cod liver oil.

Beans



Beans are an excellent source of protein, iron, and fiber, and most types are acceptable in a blood type A diet.

According to the diet, beans are well-tolerated by people with type A blood, and those considered to be most beneficial include:

adzuki beans

back and green beans

pinto beans

red soy

black-eyed peas

lentils

Grains

While most grains are well-tolerated by people with type A blood according to the diet, the most beneficial may include:

amaranth

buckwheat

Allowable breads and grains include:

essene, Ezekiel, soya flour, and sprouted wheat

rice cakes

oat, rice, and rye flour

soba noodles

artichoke pasta

Vegetables

Many vegetables may be well-suited to people following the diet. Some of the recommended ones include:

garlic

onions

broccoli

carrots

collard greens

kale

pumpkin

spinach

artichoke

chicory

greens, such as dandelion and Swiss chard

horseradish

leek

romaine

okra

parsley

alfalfa sprouts

tempeh

tofu

turnip

The exceptions to the vegetable rule are listed below.

Fruits

Similarly to vegetables, type A blood group individuals may be well-suited to fruits. Some of the recommended fruits for people following the diet include more alkaline fruits, such as:

plums

prunes

figs

grapefruit

lemon

pineapples

cherries

apricots

most berries, including blackberries, blueberries, boysenberries, and cranberries

Exceptions to the fruit rule are listed further down this article.

Spices and condiments

Spices and condiments that people following the diet are alleged to benefit from include:

tamari

miso

soy sauce

garlic

ginger

blackstrap molasses

Beverages

Beverages that the diet allows include:

hawthorn

aloe

alfalfa

burdock

echinacea

green tea

red wine

ginger

slippery elm

coffee

Foods that the diet avoids

Listed here are some of the foods that type A blood group individuals are advised to avoid for optimum health, according to the type A diet.

Animal proteins



Shellfish, including shrimp, mussel, scallop, and oyster, are avoided by the blood type A diet.

The diet for A blood types recommends people to avoid consuming most animal meat products and certain seafoods, such as:

beef

pork

lamb

veal

venison

duck and goose

anchovy

barracuda

beluga

bluefish

bluegill bass

catfish

caviar

clam

conch

crab

crayfish

eel

flounder

frog

gray sole

haddock

hake

halibut

herring

lobster

lox

mussels

octopus

oysters

scallop

shad

shrimp

squid

striped bass

tilefish

turtle

Dairy

The diet suggests that people should avoid dairy products, including all cheeses and milk not listed in the allowed list.

Nuts and fats

Certain nuts and fats should be avoided by people following the diet, including:

Brazil nuts

cashews

pistachios

corn, cottonseed, peanut, safflower, and sesame oils

Beans

Although beans are typically well-tolerated according to the diet, there are some that should be avoided, including:

copper

garbanzo

kidney

lima

navy

red

tamarind

Grains

While most grains may be well-tolerated by people with type A blood, the diet suggests that some should be avoided, including:

cream of wheat

familia

farina

granola

grape nuts

wheat germ

seven grain

shredded wheat

wheat bran

durum wheat

Breads that the diet avoids include:

English muffins

breads, such as high-protein whole wheat and multi-grain breads

matzos

pumpernickel

wheat bran muffins

white and wholewheat flour

pastas, including semolina and spinach

Vegetables

Although many vegetables are well-tolerated by people with type A blood according to the diet, it recommends that these should be avoided:

peppers

olives

potatoes

sweet potatoes

yams

cabbages

tomatoes

lima beans

eggplant

mushrooms

Fruits

According to the diet, people with type A blood typically tolerate most fruits very well, with potential exceptions being:

melons, such as cantaloupe and honeydew

oranges

tangerines

strawberries and blackberries

rhubarb

mango

papaya

bananas

coconut

Spices and condiments

Spices and condiments to be avoided include:

vinegar

peppers, including black, cayenne, and white

capers

plain gelatin

wintergreen

ketchup

mayonnaise

pickles

relish

Worcestershire sauce

Beverages

Beverages the diet avoids include:

beer

black tea

distilled liquor

seltzer water

soda

Takeaway

Whilst the blood type diet has gained popularity in recent years, it is important to bear in mind that there is a lack of evidence supporting its claimed benefits.

There has not been rigorous scientific study on the blood-type diet, as stated by D'Adamo himself, aside from a 2014 PLoS ONE study that concluded, "the findings do not support the blood-type diet hypothesis."

As with any diet or exercise program, it is important to speak with a doctor before starting a diet for blood type.