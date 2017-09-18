Researchers are currently investigating a potential new avenue for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer, which is a particularly aggressive breast cancer subtype.

Triple-negative breast cancer is a type of breast cancer wherein the tumors do not express estrogen receptor, progesterone receptor, or the genes that promote the production of a protein called HER2, which plays a role in the growth of some cancer cells.

These receptors typically promote the growth of cancerous tumors, and most types of breast cancer test positive for one or more of these.

By contrast, triple-negative breast cancer, as its name suggests, tests negative for these receptors. This type of cancer is especially aggressive and does not respond to the usual breast cancer therapies.

Research suggests that triple-negative breast cancer mostly affects Hispanic and African-American women, and it accounts for 10 to 20 percent of invasive breast cancer diagnoses.

A new study from the University of Freiburg in Germany is testing potential new avenues for the treatment of this type of cancer.

Dr. Jochen Maurer, from the Center for Translational Cell Research, and Dr. Roland Schüle, from the Center of Clinical Research – both based at the University of Freiburg – led groundbreaking research around cancer stem-like cells, which promote tumor growth and resilience.

Their teams developed a novel inhibitor for the epigenetic regulator KDM4 , which is an enzyme that regulates gene expression and is implicated in the development of triple-negative breast cancer.

They hope that this might be the first step in devising a better, more targeted treatment for this aggressive type of cancer. The study’s findings were reported in the journal Cancer Research.