It is well known that looking after a seriously ill person is a stressful endeavor that increases the risk of anxiety and depression. However, is the same true for caregivers of terminally ill pets? Scientists investigate.

Share on Pinterest A new study confirms that pet owners looking after poorly animals are exposed to high levels of stress and exhibit symptoms of depression.

Caring for someone with a chronic or terminal illness is usually a very stressful task, whether you are a healthcare practitioner or a concerned relative, partner, or friend. This type of stress has a medical name, “ caregiver burden ,” and it can expose the carer to depression, social isolation, and a poorer overall quality of life.

But although caregiver burden has previously been studied in humans looking after other humans, it has rarely – if ever – been addressed in the case of pet owners or veterinarians.

That being said, many pet owners think of their animal companions as legitimate family members, and previous studies have shown that veterinarians are exposed to the same high levels of stress that other healthcare professionals face.

Taking this into account, Dr. Mary Beth Spitznagel – in collaboration with colleagues from the Kent State University in Ohio – investigated the link between caregiver burden among owners of pets diagnosed with a chronic or terminal illness and the risk of anxiety and depression.

The researchers also reflected on the impact of caregiver burden among the vets who support both the animals and their humans through the experience of illness.

The results of the study were reported yesterday in Veterinary Record.