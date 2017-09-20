A new study expands on the physical health risks associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, after finding that the condition may raise the risk of lupus by almost threefold.

What is more, researchers found that exposure to any traumatic event – even in the absence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – may increase lupus risk.

Study leader Dr. Andrea Roberts, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.

PTSD is a mental health condition that may arise after witnessing or being involved in a traumatic incident, such as a motor vehicle accident or military combat.

According to the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, around 8 million adults in the U.S. have PTSD in any given year, and around 7 to 8 percent of the country’s population will develop the condition in their lifetime.

It is well established that PTSD can increase the risk of anxiety and depression, but less is known about how PTSD might impact physical health.

Some studies have suggested that people with PTSD may be at greater risk of heart failure, while other research has uncovered a link between PTSD and a greater risk of autoimmune disorders.

The new study from Dr. Roberts and colleagues provides further evidence of the latter, after linking psychosocial trauma and PTSD with a higher likelihood of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which is the most common form of lupus.