A new report from the World Health Organization confirms that, worryingly, there are now limited treatment options for some of the most common drug-resistant infections, which highlights the desperate need for new antibiotics.

But despite this need, the report reveals that there are very few antibiotics in development that could effectively combat drug resistance.

“Pharmaceutical companies and researchers must urgently focus on new antibiotics against certain types of extremely serious infections that can kill patients in a matter of days because we have no line of defense,” says Dr. Suzanne Hill, director of the Department of Essential Medicines at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Drug resistance, or antimicrobial resistance, arises when pathogens evolve to evade the harms of antimicrobial therapeutics, such as antibiotics. This reduces the efficacy of these medications against infections caused by such pathogens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 2 million people in the United States are infected with drug-resistant bacteria every year, and more than 23,000 people die as a result.

Clostridium difficile is among the most deadly drug-resistant infections in the U.S., responsible for around 250,000 illnesses and 14,000 deaths in the country annually.