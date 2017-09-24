Drinking water and brushing our teeth are daily activities that we tend to do without thinking. But for expectant mothers, these seemingly harmless actions could have unintended consequences for offspring.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that high prenatal exposure to fluoride – which is found in tap water and dental products – could hamper child intelligence.

A new study suggests that children exposed to high levels of fluoride in utero may be less intelligent than those exposed to lower levels.

Principal investigator Dr. Howard Hu, of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto in Canada, and colleagues recently reported their findings in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

Fluoride is a chemical compound frequently added to tap water and dental products, including toothpaste and mouthwash, as it helps to prevent oral cavities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drinking fluoridated water can reduce tooth decay in children and adults by around 25 percent .

However, studies have suggested that fluoride may have a downside. Research published in 2014, for example, associated fluoride exposure with cognitive deficits in infant mice.

Dr. Hu and colleagues build on such research, after finding that prenatal exposure to higher fluoride levels could hamper a child’s intelligence.