A new study provides further evidence of the potential long-term harms of head trauma, after finding that individuals who suffer a concussion in adolescence may be at greater risk of developing multiple sclerosis.

Share on Pinterest Researchers suggest that concussion during adolescence could increase the risk of MS in later life.

Concussion is a form of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a sudden blow or jolt to the head, which can interfere with brain functioning.

Signs and symptoms of concussion include loss of consciousness, dizziness, poor balance and coordination, changes in behavior and mood, memory problems, and confusion. Symptoms normally arise shortly after head injury, but they can sometimes take days to appear.

While concussion symptoms are usually short-lived, in recent years, research has shown that head trauma may have long-term implications for brain health.

One study reported by Medical News Today in 2015, for example, found that professional football players who experienced concussion were more likely to have memory impairments in later life than those who did not suffer concussion.

Now, researchers have identified a link between concussion in adolescence and later-life multiple sclerosis (MS) risk.