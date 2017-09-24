A new study in the journal Biological Psychiatry suggests that inhibiting the hormone oxytocin may help people to recover from unpleasant, stressful, or traumatic social situations.

Inhibiting oxytocin may sometimes help us to make new friends, new research suggests, especially if we are female.

Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone.” The chemical – which also acts as a neurotransmitter – received its popular name because we secrete it when we cuddle with our loved ones or stare into their eyes.

Oxytocin has also been shown to have other, prosocial benefits. For example, in people with autism, it was found to promote social behavior, and a study that Medical News Today reported on found that oxytocin may increase our empathy.

But oxytocin does not always encourage social bonding. Studies have shown that, when exposed to stressful social situations, female mice exhibit increased activity in oxytocin-producing neurons and tend to avoid subsequent unfamiliar social situations.

These findings corresponded with what happened when female mice received oxytocin intranasally: they displayed reduced social interaction after a stressful social event.

New research – jointly led by Natalia Duque-Wilckens and Brian Trainor, who are both behavioral neuroscientists at the University of California, Davis – goes further and suggests that blocking the neurotransmitter may, in fact, help people to recover from social anxiety.

The researchers’ hypothesis is that oxytocin, rather than simply promoting social bonds, amplifies the effects of both positive and negative social interactions.

This, according to the team, explains why the neurotransmitter is known as the love hormone but can also promote social aloofness after a negative, stressful social experience.

The new study also aimed to uncover the neurobiological basis for such a theory. As expected, the researchers found that two different brain areas are affected differently by oxytocin.