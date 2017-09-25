New research recently published in the journal NeuroToxicology suggests that excessive exposure to air manganese might have adverse neurodevelopmental effects; children exposed to the metal were found to have lower IQ scores.

Share on Pinterest Manganese is an essential mineral, but too much of it may have neurotoxic effects.

The new study – which was led by Dr. Erin Haynes, an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio – was carried out among the residents of East Liverpool, OH.

East Liverpool is a city whose levels of air manganese have been exceeding those recommended by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for “over a decade.” In fact, a 2010 report from the EPA confirmed that “airborne manganese concentrations consistently exceeded” their guideline values “at all monitoring locations.”

Manganese is an essential mineral, key to brain development and growth. But the EPA warn that it can be toxic “at excessive exposure levels.”

Manganese is often used to make steel and other alloys, batteries, fertilizers, and ceramics, among other things.

The EPA refer to studies that have found that chronic exposure to air manganese correlated with Parkinson’s-like neurological changes, and living in areas with excessive levels of the metal has been linked to neurological deficits – especially in men over 50 years old.

Children and young adults are also at risk, the EPA caution, as excessive manganese may impact learning and behavior.

The residents of East Liverpool may be particularly vulnerable to the risks posed by manganese, given that the city is home to a waste incinerator and a manganese processor. For this reason, research into the potential effects of manganese exposure on the population was long overdue.