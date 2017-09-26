New research has investigated ways of preventing the “hunger hormone” ghrelin from driving people who have lost weight into a rebound. An enzyme with a metabolic function was found to reduce ghrelin’s influence, which may point to a new way of managing weight gain.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 36.5 percent of adults and around 17 percent of children and adolescents in the United States live with obesity.

The main approach to obesity management and prevention is adopting a more healthful lifestyle, including a more balanced diet and more physical exercise.

However, studies have shown that many individuals who shed weight after dieting have a tendency to rebound and regain the extra kilos that they worked so hard to eliminate.

This, researchers explain, is due to a rise in ghrelin levels. Ghrelin is the so-called hunger hormone, which tells our bodies when to feel hungry and when they have had enough to eat. This increase is due to our bodies’ adaptive response to the often drastic dietary changes that lead to weight loss.

Now, researchers from the Mayo Clinic – which is based in Rochester, MN – are aiming to develop a new approach to prevent weight regain in the aftermath of a diet. Dr. Stephen Brimijoin and his colleagues tested the effects of an enzyme with the potential of blocking or limiting ghrelin production on mice.

The researchers reported their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.