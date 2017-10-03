A new study suggests that the use of statins may prevent the risk of a bloodstream infection with Staphylococcus aureus by almost a third.

Staphylococcus aureus is a bacterium that is simultaneously part of our normal flora but that can also cause disease.

In fact, S. aureus, which is also known as “staph,” is the leading cause of bacteremia (or infection of the bloodstream) and bacterial endocarditis (or infection of the heart). Once staph reaches the bloodstream, the infection can be fatal.

Fortunately, however, new research suggests that taking statins – medication commonly used to prevent heart disease – may prevent the risk of a staph bacteremia by almost a third.

The study was a collaboration between researchers at the University Hospitals in Aalborg and Aarhus, both in Denmark, and the University Hospital in Seville, Spain.

The lead investigator for the research is Dr. Jesper Smit, of the Department of Clinical Microbiology at Aalborg University Hospital, and the findings were published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.