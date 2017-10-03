A “friendly” bacteria found in yogurt, kefir, and many other dairy products could help to reduce kidney inflammation in women with lupus, a new study suggests. Share on Pinterest Found in yogurt and kefir, Lactobacillus could benefit women with lupus nephritis, say researchers. Researchers have found that adding Lactobacillus to the diets of mice with lupus-induced kidney inflammation – also known as lupus nephritis – led to improvements in kidney function and increased their survival, but only in female mice. Lactobacillus are a type of “good” bacteria that reside in the digestive, urinary, and genital systems. These bacteria are also present in yogurt, kefir, and other fermented foods, as well as dietary supplements. While further studies are needed to confirm the possible benefits of Lactobacillus, the researchers believe that their findings indicate that women with lupus and kidney inflammation may benefit from taking probiotics. Study co-author Xin Luo, from the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology at Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Microbiome.

What is lupus nephritis? Lupus is an autoimmune disease estimated to affect more than 1.5 million people in the United States. While anyone can be affected by lupus, the condition is most common in women, who account for around 90 percent of cases. In lupus, the immune system mistakingly attacks healthy cells and tissues, which can cause pain and swelling in the skin, joints, heart, kidneys, and brain, and other parts of the body. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, as many as 5 in 10 adults with lupus will experience kidney damage, and around 10 to 30 percent of these patients will develop kidney failure. Lupus nephritis is currently treated with immunosuppressant drugs, with the aim of preventing the immune system from attacking the kidneys. However, these medications may cause some adverse side effects, including increased risk of infection. The new study, however, suggests that Lactobacillus should be further investigated as a possible therapy for women with lupus nephritis. In previous research published in 2014, Luo and colleagues found that levels of Lactobacillus were reduced in the guts of mice with lupus. This finding led them to hypothesize that increasing the amount of Lactobacillus in the gut could be one way of alleviating the symptoms of lupus, and they decided to test this theory with their new research. They used mouse models of lupus nephritis for their study. A combination of five different strains of Lactobacillus were added to the mice’s diets: Lactobacillus oris, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Lactobacillus reuteri, Lactobacillus johnsonii, and Lactobacillus gasseri. The team then analyzed the fecal samples of the mice, in order to confirm that Lactobacillus levels had increased as result of the bacteria being added to their diets.