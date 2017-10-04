With obesity affecting more than a third of adults in the United States, identifying new weight loss strategies is a key priority for researchers. In a new study, scientists reveal how drinking black tea could be one such strategy.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that black tea may be just as effective as green tea for weight loss.

Black tea is one of America’s best-loved beverages, accounting for around 80 percent of all tea consumed in the country.

When it comes to the health benefits, however, black tea is often overshadowed by green tea, which many studies have hailed for its ability to boost weight loss.

But the new study indicates that black tea should not be disregarded; it may be just as effective as green tea for losing the pounds – it just works in a different way.

Lead study author Susanne Henning – of the Center for Human Nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – and colleagues recently reported their findings in the European Journal of Nutrition.

Both black tea and green tea contain polyphenols. These are antioxidants that protect cellular structures – such as DNA and cell membranes – against damage from free radicals.

Polyphenols from green tea are small enough to be absorbed into the bloodstream and body tissues, and studies have shown that they can alter the liver’s energy metabolism in a way that promotes weight loss.

As Henning explains, “Our new findings suggest that black tea, through a specific mechanism through the gut microbiome, may also contribute to good health and weight loss in humans.”