Asthma can sometimes be stressful and challenging. But it does not have to be a limiting condition. We have selected the best asthma blogs that include useful tips and suggestions to help you keep your symptoms under control. Share on Pinterest Asthma blogs feature educational information, advice, tips, and support from healthcare professionals and those with the condition. Asthma is a lung condition that can make your airways narrow, swell, and produce extra mucus, which causes breathing difficulties. Asthma affects around 18.4 million adults and 6.2 million children in the United States. Some individuals may eventually grow out of asthma, while for others it is a life-long condition. Asthma can be a significant problem that interferes with daily life and may lead to an asthma attack, which can be life-threatening. There is currently no cure for asthma, but its associated symptoms can be controlled with medication. Asthma often changes over time, so it is important to work with your healthcare provider to work out the best treatment for you, and to adjust as needed. Asthma blogs feature experts in the asthma and allergy field as well as those who are living with the condition. Medical News Today have identified the 10 best asthma blogs that provide useful information about the condition, help you learn how to manage asthma, and provide support.

Breathinstephen Share on Pinterest Breathinstephen is a blogger who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Steve has lived with a severe and uncontrollable type of asthma since early childhood. His lung function is only around 25 percent of what is normal, which makes breathing challenging for him most of the time. Steve created Breathinstephen after observing that there was no one blogging about what it is like to live with severe asthma on a daily basis. He shares his experiences and observations in a brutally honest way, as well as the challenges that he is faced with when trying to stay physically fit in the face of asthma. Popular posts on Breathinstephen include the differences between asthma and severe asthma, the six recovery phases of a severe asthma exacerbation that required admission to hospital, and the not-so-glamorous side of being a severely asthmatic marathon walker. Visit the Breathinstephen blog.