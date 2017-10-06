The largest twin study of schizophrenia to date reinforces the role of genetics in determining risk, suggesting that 79 percent of the likelihood to develop the condition is due to heritability. Share on Pinterest Our genes may hold the key to our risk of developing schizophrenia. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) define schizophrenia as a “chronic, severe, and disabling mental disorder” that affects 1.1 percent of all adults in the United States. Although the average age of onset for the disease has not been determined, symptoms of schizophrenia usually appear between the ages of 16 and 30. Psychosocial, environmental, and genetic factors are known to contribute to the risk of developing the disease, but to what extent? New research – carried out by scientists at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark – suggests that almost 80 percent of the likelihood of having schizophrenia may be genetic. Rikke Hilker, Ph.D., of the Center for Neuropsychiatric Schizophrenia Research at the Copenhagen University Hospital, is the first author of the study, and the findings were published in the journal Biological Psychiatry.

Studying schizophrenia heritability Dr. Hilker and her colleagues used data from the Danish Twin Register and the Danish Psychiatric Research Register to identify more than 31,000 pairs of twins born between 1951 and 2000. This study sample was clinically followed for almost 11 years, and the scientists used complex statistical models to assess twin concordance rates. Usually, statistical studies of heritability look at people who, by the end of the study, have either have been diagnosed with the disease or not. However, they do not account for the risk of developing the disease after the research ends. But this research included a more recent statistical method called inverse probability weighting . Having applied these methods, the researchers “estimated the heritability of [schizophrenia] to be 79 percent.” Also, when the researchers included schizophrenia spectrum disorders, such as schizoaffective disorders or schizotypal and schizoid personality disorders, the heritability rate was comparably high: 73 percent.