Researchers have designed a “smart” bandage that is much more effective and faster-acting than regular healing patches. The same device can also be loaded with drugs, depending on the type and stage of the wound it is applied to.

The idea for the new device was born out of the need to find more efficient, expedient, and cost-effective treatments for chronic wounds.

Chronic wounds – including venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers – are particularly challenging to treat due to the complex biological mechanism that characterizes them.

They do not heal after the standard 4 weeks of care, largely because the body does not release the compounds that are essential to healing in a timely fashion.

But the new device may change this. Being able to administer different drugs at different stages in the progression of the wound is known to help with chronic wounds, and the smart bandage allows medical professionals to do just that using one single device.

The smart healing patch was engineered by researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) in collaboration with scientists from Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, MA.

In the new study – which is published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials – the team details a series of experiments that they ran in order to test the benefits of their innovation.

One of the corresponding authors of the study is Ali Tamayol, an assistant professor of mechanical and materials engineering at UNL. “The medical cost associated with [chronic] wounds is tremendous,” he says. “So there is a big need to find solutions for [them].”