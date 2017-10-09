Researchers from the Queen Mary University of London in the United Kingdom may have found an antidote to cannabinoid intoxication. Findings may counter the potentially life-threatening effects of intoxication with synthetic cannabinoids.

More and more young people turn to synthetic marijuana as an alternative to cannabis.

More and more people are turning to synthetic cannabinoids, or “legal highs,” as an alternative to marijuana.

These substances go by the names of synthetic marijuana, spice, K2, black mamba, or crazy clown.

In the United States, these drugs seem to be particularly popular among young males.

Synthetic cannabinoids are marketed and perceived as a safer and less harmful alternative to cannabis. However, as the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) warn, these psychoactive substances may be considerably stronger than cannabis.

In fact, the NIDA caution, the side effects of synthetic cannabinoids are often “unpredictable and, in some cases, severe or even life-threatening.”

The use of synthetic marijuana has been linked to seizures and psychosis, among other side effects.

Additionally, it has been reported that the number of deaths related to the use of synthetic cannabinoids has tripled in recent years, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have referred to the substances as an “emerging public health threat.”

In the new study – published in the British Journal of Pharmacology – researchers have investigated possible avenues for attenuating the effects of intoxication with cannabis and synthetic cannabinoids.

The study was carried out by Gareth Pryce and David Baker, both from the Blizard Institute at Queen Mary University of London.

As the researchers explain, cannabis intoxication, or the feeling of “being high,” occurs when the so-called CB1 brain receptors are activated.

Synthetic cannabinoids act on the same receptor, but intoxication with these substances may have more dire effects than marijuana.