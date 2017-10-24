Stretch marks develop when the top layer of the skin expands or contracts faster than the layer beneath. These changes cause the connective tissues, such as collagen and elastin fibers, to break and leave stretch marks.

Most stretch marks have a veiny or branched pattern, exposing the areas where the skin has thinned, and tissues have been damaged.

The skin covering the breasts is thinner than it is in many other parts of the body, making it more vulnerable to fine tears.

Home therapies can be used to try to treat stretch marks by working to increase skin hydration, reduce inflammation, provide anti-oxidant action, and stimulate cellular and collagen production.

Fast facts on stretch marks on the breasts: While they are harmless, stretch marks are difficult to treat effectively.

Laser therapy has been shown to improve 50 to 75 percent of cases of stretch marks.

Though effective, laser therapy for stretch marks is expensive and needs many treatments.

Stretch marks on the breasts are common and often associated with puberty or pregnancy.

Types of stretch marks



Striae rubra is the earliest stage of the condition when a stretch mark looks red, pink, or purple. As stretch marks age, they become thin, white scars called striae alba.

Stretch marks associated with pregnancy are called striae gravidarum.

Why do breasts get stretch marks?

Hormonal events, including pregnancy and puberty, cause the breast tissues to expand quickly.

Many people undergo breast surgeries, either for cosmetic reasons or as part of treatments for cancer and other conditions.

Breast surgeries often change the shape of the breast suddenly, forcing the skin to adjust quickly and increasing the risk of new scaring.

What are the treatment options?

Even after years of therapy most stretch marks are only reduced or made less noticeable, not completely erased.

At-home therapies are recommended as the first line of treatment for stretch marks because more aggressive options increase the risk of further scarring.

Common home remedies to help lessen the appearance of breast stretch marks include the following:

Massage

Massage is one of the most scientifically proven and effective ways to reduce stretch marks on the breast.

Massage helps promote blood flow and circulation in the damage breast tissues, promoting healing and movement.

Using the fingertips, a person should gently apply pressure in repetitive, circular motions to the stretch mark for a few minutes several times a day. It will take months or even years to see a noticeable improvement.

Hydration

To properly heal, body tissues must be hydrated. When tissues and cells are dehydrated, they also shrivel and shrink, which can increase the extent of stretch marks.

Exfoliation

Using simple at-home exfoliation mixtures, such as olive oil and white sugar, can help to slowly remove the layers of damaged skin and encourage the regrowth of healthy tissue.

Some herbal extracts and essential oils are also considered to help reduce the appearance of breast stretch marks when applied to the skin.

Common natural remedies for stretch marks include:

almond oil

castor oil

vitamin E

vitamin C oil, extracts, and foods

olive oil

cocoa, coconut or shea butter or oil

rosehip oil

Centella asiatica extract

marine collagen and elastin

grapeseed oil

egg whites

aloe vera

wheat germ oil

A wide variety of over-the-counter stretch mark creams exist. The most popular, and tested, stretch creams often contain a mixture of the ingredients listed above.

Prescription formulas for stretch marks

Prescription creams and gels are usually the second recommended line of treatment for stretch marks.

Topical or oral tretinoin, a form of synthetic vitamin A, is one of the most commonly prescribed medications for dark stretch marks. Tretinoin creams with concentrations greater than 0.05 percent have been shown to improve striae gravidarum stretch marks by as much as 47 percent.

Additional ointments and creams include:

silicon or collagen-based gels

hyaluronic acid-containing creams

creams with at least 20 percent glycolic acid

creams with at least 10 percent ascorbic acid

creams with at least 0.05 percent retinoic acid

Topical products work by stimulating collagen production and cell growth, as well as improving skin elasticity and hydration. These products are considered safe, the only notable side effect being minor skin irritation and increased light sensitivity.

Surgery for stretch marks

Commonly used surgical techniques used to treat breast stretch marks include:

Laser therapy



Laser therapy is the only treatment proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks significantly. Laser therapy uses beams of light to break up scar tissue and stimulate damaged tissues.

Laser benefits include:

improves blood flow to the area

energizes surrounding cells, including collagen-producing cells

stimulates the immune system

improves lymphatic drainage to reduce inflammation and pain

A 2016 review concluded that laser and light therapies were most effective in reducing early scars and promoting collagen and elastin production in older scars.

In many instances, insurance companies will not cover the procedure, considering it cosmetic surgery.

The cost of laser therapy ranges from $200 to $500 per session. It normally takes up to 20 sessions, over several weeks, for individuals to see a 20 to 60 percent reduction in the appearance of stretch marks.

Additional treatments for stretch marks on the breast include:

collagen injection

advanced radiofrequency techniques

microdermabrasion

acid peel treatments

cosmetic surgery to remove or replace scars with new skin

Who is most likely to get them?



A 2017 review found that some 55 to 90 percent of pregnant women experienced stretch marks.

Risk factors for breast stretch marks include:

pregnancy at a younger age

breasts that develop very quickly or grow large during puberty

endocrine disorders that disrupt regular hormone flow

family history of stretch marks or conditions that cause them

pre-delivery weight gain

increased birth weight of child or gestational period

long-term dehydration

rapid weight gain or loss

conditions that weaken the skin or immune system

alcohol use

smoking

Cushing's syndrome

ethnicity with more cases in African American women than Caucasian women

chronic steroid use

lighter, olive-toned skin color

Prevention

Several prescription medications and home remedies are considered, potentially, to reduce the risk of developing breast stretch marks. Currently, however, none have been completely proven scientifically.

A 2013 study found that a formula containing hydroxyprolisilane C, rosehip oil, Centella asiatica extract, and vitamin E reduced the risk of breast stretch marks during pregnancy by 30 percent in women without a history of the condition. And women in the study who received the treatment and did develop stretch marks experienced less severe scarring.

Additional preventative options with some clinical evidence include regular use of: