The health benefits of purple rice have received a lot of media attention of late, although this colorful food staple is not new. The ancient Chinese supposedly revered purple, or black rice, so much so that only the emperor was allowed to eat it, earning it the name 'forbidden rice.'

Purple rice is one of more than 40,000 varieties of rice. While the nutritional values vary, all varieties of rice are a good source of carbohydrate, have almost no fat or cholesterol, and are a source of protein too.

Purple rice is grown mainly in Asia and has a deep black color that turns purple when cooked. It is slightly chewy and has a nutty flavor.

Fast facts on purple rice: It is entirely non-allergenic and gluten-free.

It can be used in desserts, and in India is a feature of community feasts.

Its purple color is from the antioxidant anthocyanin, which is also found in blueberries.

Purple rice can be used in any recipe that calls for rice.

Health benefits

Several health benefits are attributed to purple rice, some of which are explained here

Heart health and cholesterol



Purple rice may help to increase the levels of good cholesterol.

According to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry, purple rice contains more antioxidant compounds than white rice.

Antioxidants have been shown to promote heart health and may help lower the risk of some cancers. They help protect the body's cells from harmful free radicals.

Regarding heart health, studies have found purple rice, when part of a healthy lifestyle, helps to increase the levels of the good high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol in the body.

HDL cholesterol is vital for a healthy cardiovascular system. It has also been shown to decrease the atherosclerotic plaque formation in the arteries that can lead to heart failure.

Digestion

As a rich source of dietary fiber, purple rice can help keep the digestive system working properly, preventing constipation and other digestive problems (see below).

Liver function

There is a small body of evidence, some of it from animal studies, that the antioxidant properties of purple rice can help improve liver function, including restoring function after alcohol damage.

What is in purple rice?

Purple rice has a similar amount of calories as white or brown rice, yet it has more protein and fiber.

Protein



Compared to white or brown rice, purple rice contains more fiber and protein.

The British Nutrition Foundation state that protein is essential for growth and body repair, as well as the maintenance of good health.

All cells and tissues in the body contain protein, which is involved in a wide range of metabolic interactions.

Protein provides people with 10 to 15 percent of their dietary energy and is one of the most abundant compounds in the body, second only to water.

In the United States, adults are recommended to consume 0.8 grams (g) of protein per kilogram of bodyweight, which is equal to 0.36 g per pound of body weight.

Fiber

Dietary fiber has many health benefits, including the potential to reduce heart disease and diabetes risk and help with weight loss.

It is also important for digestive health where it can help prevent constipation and may also protect against colorectal cancer.

Iron

Iron is needed to make red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body. A diet lacking in the mineral can lead to iron deficiency anemia. Men aged 19 to 64 and post-menopausal women should consume 8.7 milligrams (mg) a day.

Younger women, or those who lose a lot of blood during their monthly period, need more iron and should try to consume 14.8 mg a day through their diet.

Nutritional breakdown

One-quarter of a cup or a 50 g serving of purple rice contains around 180 calories, 6 g of protein, 2.5 g of fiber and 1 g of iron.

By comparison, 50 g of brown rice contains 180 calories, 3.77 g of protein, 1.8 g of fiber, and 0.65 g of iron. The same amount of white rice has around 180 calories, 3.56 g of protein, 0.7 g of fiber, and 2.15 g of iron.

Full nutritional values per 50 g of raw, uncooked, long grain rice:

Purple rice Brown rice White rice Energy (kcal) 186 184 182 Protein (g) 5.82 3,77 3.56 Carbohydrate (g) 39.53 38.12 39.98 Fiber (g) 2.4 1.8 0.7 Sugars (g) 1.17 0.33 0.06 Iron (mg) 0.88 0.65 2.15

How to cook purple rice



Purple rice may be used instead of brown or white rice in any recipe. Purple rice may be used instead of brown or white rice in any recipe.

Purple rice should be rinsed three or four times in cool water before cooking.

Use 2 cups of water to each cup of rice and bring the pan to a gentle boil with a tablespoon of olive oil or butter, and a pinch of salt. It can also be boiled in stock, or in coconut water for a sweet taste.

Cover the pot and let it simmer until all the liquid is absorbed, which usually takes around 20 minutes. Remove from the heat, keeping the pit covered, and let it stand for 5 minutes.

For softer rice, use an extra quarter of a cup of water and cook over a low flame for a further 10 minutes.