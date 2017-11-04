A new study links chronic insomnia with kidney decline and failure, as well as with the risk of early death in the case of United States veterans. Managing long-term sleeplessness may help to stave off such negative health outcomes, the researchers hypothesize.

Research has identified insomnia as the most common sleep disorder, with around 35.2 percent of adults in the United States reporting short nightly sleep duration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sleeplessness is also linked with a large number of health conditions, including depressive symptoms, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and Alzheimer’s, to name but a few. On the flip side, recent studies have emphasized the protective quality of a good night’s sleep when it comes to the chronic effects of stress.

A recent study from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, TN, now links insomnia with kidney function decline, kidney failure, and an increased mortality risk.

Drs. Csaba Kovesdy and Jun Ling Lu, the lead researchers involved with the study, focused on the risks posed by chronic insomnia to kidney health, and for this purpose they worked with a large cohort of U.S. veterans.

Their results were presented this week at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2017.