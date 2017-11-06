Warfarin is a medication used to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. A new study, however, suggests that the drug may also help to reduce the risk of cancer, particularly for people aged 50 and older.

Share on Pinterest Warfarin use may lower the risk of cancer development, say researchers.

Study co-author James B. Lorens, Ph.D., of the University of Bergen in Norway, and colleagues recently reported their findings in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Warfarin is a type of anticoagulant, or blood thinner, that helps to prevent the formation of blood clots. It works by inhibiting the body’s production of vitamin K, which is needed to form blood clots.

The medication is most commonly prescribed to people who have experienced heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis, and other conditions caused by blood clots. Warfarin may also be prescribed for people at increased risk of developing blood clots, including individuals with arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, and those with prosthetic heart valves.

While warfarin is considered the gold standard for blood clot prevention, previous research has suggested that it also has the potential to prevent cancer development.

Specifically, studies in cancer models have shown that warfarin blocks AXL receptor tyrosine kinase by inhibiting a vitamin K-dependent protein called Gas6, which may halt the spread of cancer cells.