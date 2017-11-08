Soy is often hailed for its health benefits. But for men, eating soy and other foods rich in isoflavones may not be so favorable; it could increase the risk of advanced prostate cancer.

Share on Pinterest Including isoflavones in the diet has been linked to a greater risk of advanced prostate cancer.

However, when it comes to the risk of non-advanced prostate cancer — that is, cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate gland — dietary isoflavones appear to have no significant influence.

These are the findings of a new study recently published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in the United States, after skin cancer.

This year, it is estimated that around 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., and more than 26,000 men will die from the disease.

Studies have suggested that diet can affect a man’s risk of prostate cancer. Last year, for example, Medical News Today reported on a study that linked a regular intake of processed carbohydrates to a greater likelihood of prostate cancer, while other research has associated a high-fat diet with the disease.

The new study — which was conducted by senior author Dr. Jianjun Zhang, of the Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University in Indianapolis, and colleagues — suggests that including isoflavones in the diet may also influence the risk of prostate cancer.