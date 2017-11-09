People living with lupus may be at significantly greater risk of developing dementia than those without the autoimmune disease, a new study suggests.

Researchers have uncovered a link between lupus and an increased risk of dementia.

Lupus is a chronic condition wherein the immune system mistakingly attacks the body’s healthy cells and tissues.

It is estimated that around 1.5 million people in the United States have lupus, and around 16,000 new cases of the disease are reported across the country each year.

Lupus is more likely to strike women than men, and most people who develop the condition are between the ages of 15 and 44.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the most common form of lupus. This can cause damage to the joints, skin, lungs, kidneys, and blood vessels, which may lead to conditions such as kidney failure, arthritis, and seizures.

Research has also previously suggested that people with lupus are more likely to have problems with memory. The new study builds on such findings, after uncovering a possible link between lupus and an increased risk of dementia.