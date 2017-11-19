Pain in the lower left abdomen is often no cause for concern, but it is still not something a person should ignore. Causes of pain in the lower left abdomen may be benign, such as gas pain, or can be more serious, as in the case of an infection.

People experiencing persistent or chronic pain in the lower abdomen should seek medical attention. Similarly, a sudden onset of severe pain in the lower left abdomen may require immediate medical care.

Causes of lower left abdomen pain

There are several possible causes of lower left abdomen pain. Some causes are more common and benign, while others can be serious and require medical attention.

1. Diverticulitis



Diverticulitis is one of the most common causes of lower left abdominal pain. Diverticulitis occurs when diverticula (small pouches) in the intestinal wall become infected and inflamed.

Diverticula form in weak areas of the large intestine, which is often referred to as the colon.

Diverticula are present in many adults. As a person ages, the number of diverticula increases, making it more likely that one will tear or swell. As a result, diverticulitis tends to be more common in older adults, although younger people can still develop the condition.

Diverticulitis pain tends to increase while a person is eating or shortly after a meal.

Additional symptoms of diverticulitis may include:

tenderness in the abdomen

fever

nausea

vomiting

feeling bloated

2. Celiac disease

Celiac disease is a chronic condition that occurs in the digestive tract when a person cannot digest gluten. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and is present in several foods and healthcare products.

When a person has celiac disease, their immune system attacks portions of the intestine, causing a range of digestive problems and vitamin deficiencies.

Symptoms of celiac disease may include:

pressure and gas

bloating

pain in the abdomen

fatigue

weight loss

diarrhea

Children with undiagnosed celiac disease may also suffer from malnourishment and growth impediments as a result of the condition.

3. Gas

Gas is often trapped in the digestive tract when a person swallows air while eating, as well as through natural digestion processes.

Typically, gas is not anything to worry about and will pass through either the rectum or esophagus. Gas that is temporarily trapped in the digestive tract can cause pain and discomfort until it moves out of the system.

Gas can be caused by:

digesting foods that are prone to releasing gas

swallowing air

smoking

chewing gum

overeating

undigested foods

bacteria

If the gas pain is frequent or accompanied by additional symptoms, a person may wish to speak to a doctor. Other symptoms include:

unexplainable weight loss

constipation

blood in stool or when wiping

vomiting or diarrhea

heartburn

4. Lactose intolerance

A person who is lactose intolerant has trouble digesting milk and milk-based products, such as cheese and yogurt. This is because the person lacks sufficient amounts of an enzyme called lactase.

Lactase breaks down the lactose in milk, which consists of the simple sugars glucose and galactose.



When a person has high levels of lactose in their bloodstream, they may develop symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. These symptoms include:

loose stool or diarrhea

pain in the abdomen

bloating

gas pain

nausea

a growling or rumbling stomach

5. Inflammatory bowel diseases

Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are chronic conditions that can cause painful inflammation anywhere in the digestive tract.

Crohn's disease is most common in the small intestine, and ulcerative colitis is most common in the colon.

It is still not known what causes Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. The most common symptoms include pain in the abdomen and bloody diarrhea. It can also cause fever and unexplainable weight loss.

6. Indigestion

Indigestion is caused by a buildup of acid after eating. For most people, indigestion pain occurs in the upper part of the abdomen. While rare, indigestion can occur in the lower part of the abdomen.

Typically, most cases of indigestion are mild. Symptoms of indigestion include a burning sensation, slight pain or discomfort, heartburn, bloating, or gas.

7. Shingles

Shingles is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. Once a person has had chickenpox, the virus stays dormant in the body for their entire life. Sometimes, the virus reappears, causing pain and a rash that wraps around one side of the abdomen.

Vaccines are available to help reduce the risk of a person developing the disease later in life.

Symptoms of shingles include:

pain when touched

itching

tenderness on the skin

rash

blisters that may break open and scar

A person may feel tenderness and itchiness on one area of the skin before the rash appears. They may also experience a fever or general malaise. Once the rash appears, the pain can be severe.

8. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder that a doctor may only diagnose once they have ruled out other probable causes of a person's symptoms.

Symptoms of IBS may include:

abdominal pain

pressure

constipation or diarrhea

gas

bloating

9. Hernia

A hernia occurs when an organ or other body part pushes through the abdominal wall. Sometimes, a lump may appear in the midsection or near the groin.

There are different types of hernias that vary according to the underlying cause. Because hernias can cause additional problems, it is essential to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Some additional symptoms of hernia complications include:

pain when lifting an object

pressure

increasing pain

increasing size of a bulge

a general feeling of fullness

10. Constipation



Constipation is when a person cannot pass a stool. Constipation is often caused by poor diet and lack of exercise. Improving diet and increasing exercise are two of the most effective treatments.

Some symptoms of constipation include:

straining when passing stool

needing to apply pressure to the abdomen to help push out a stool

a lumpy or very hard stool

feeling like the rectum is blocked

feeling like not all the stool has passed

having fewer than three bowel movements in a week

11. Kidney stones

Most stones are formed from calcium buildup and can form in either the right or left kidney. A person may develop a kidney stone and not realize they have it until it causes problems, such as blocking part of the kidney, or causing great pain as it is passed.

Typical symptoms of kidney stones include:

abdominal pain

pain when urinating

nausea or vomiting

blood in the urine

fever

frequent urination

12. Intestinal obstruction

When something blocks the intestine, food cannot pass through the digestive tract. This results in a painful back-up that needs immediate medical attention.

Intestinal obstructions are more common in older adults and are typically caused by other conditions, such as diverticulitis or colon cancer.

Common symptoms of an intestinal obstruction include:

abdominal pain

inability to pass stool

distention

vomiting

constipation

When to see a doctor

It is important to see a doctor for abdominal pain whenever it is unexplainable or is accompanied by additional symptoms. Persistent or chronic pain should be examined to rule out any serious underlying causes.

A doctor can diagnose the cause of the pain and develop a treatment plan that will address the underlying cause of lower left abdominal pain.

Outlook

In many cases, a person is not likely to experience any lasting effects from abdominal pain.

If the abdominal pain is caused by a chronic condition, such as Crohn's disease or celiac disease, a doctor can help a person develop a treatment plan to improve their symptoms in the long-term.