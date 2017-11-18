Of course, fruit is a healthful way to cater to a sweet tooth and add nutrients to the diet, but some fruit, such as bananas and mangoes, have a higher amount of sugar than many others.
In this article, we look at the best low-sugar fruits for anyone looking to reduce their daily sugar intake without compromising on taste and nutrition.
Contents of this article:
Eight low-sugar fruits
Low-sugar fruits can still provide the fiber, vitamins, and minerals a person requires.
Low-sugar fruits include:
1. Strawberries
Strawberries, like many other berries, are often high in fiber and contain very little sugar.
There are only about 8 grams (g) of sugar in eight medium-sized strawberries. They are also a good source of vitamin C.
2. Peaches
Although they taste sweet, a medium sized peach only contains around 13 g of sugar.
3. Blackberries
Some fruits have a higher sugar content than others and many berries contain very little sugar.
Like strawberries, these berries also contain between 4 and 5 g of sugar, 5.3 g of fiber, and 1.39 g of protein per 100 g.
They are also a good source of antioxidants.
It is interesting to note that blueberries contain around double the amount of sugar as blackberries.
4. Lemons and limes
Not many people would pick up a lemon or lime to eat as a snack. However, with no more than 2 g of sugar per fruit and high levels of vitamin C, these are a great addition to a person's diet.
People can squeeze a lemon or lime into sparkling water to replace other sugary carbonated beverages, or even squeeze lemon juice over a salad instead of using a salad dressing.
5. Honeydew melon
A popular summer snack, a slice of honeydew melon contains around 11 grams of digestible sugar.
Honeydew melon also contains potassium, vitamin C, and iron.
6. Oranges
A medium-sized orange has around 14 g of digestible sugar and is also an excellent source of vitamin C.
Orange juice and all other fruit juices bought from the supermarket may contain added sugars. If a person wants to limit their sugar intake, it is usually better to eat the fruit itself rather than drink its juice.
7. Grapefruit
This low-sugar fruit is a favorite breakfast food.
Half a medium-sized grapefruit contains around 11 g of sugar. If a person finds grapefruit too sharp, they may wish to drizzle a small amount of honey or sprinkle Stevia on top.
8. Avocados
Avocados are almost sugar-free. They are also a good source of healthful fats and fiber.
Incorporating low-sugar fruits into your diet
Fruit can be incorporated into every meal.
Regardless of its sugar content, fruit should be part of a balanced and healthful diet plan.
Benefits of increasing a person's daily intake of fruit include:
- losing weight or maintaining a healthy weight
- getting essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber
- reducing the risk of cancer and other diseases
In fact, the American Cancer Society recommends that a person consumes around 2 ½ cups of fruit and vegetables every day.
A person can incorporate low-sugar fruit into their diet in every meal:
Breakfast
People who usually eat cereal should be sure to choose cereal without added sugars. Try adding sliced berries or a peach on top. Alternatively, eating a handful of berries with plain low-fat yogurt is also a healthful option.
Instead of drinking fruit juice, which has a high sugar content, squeezing the juice of half a lemon or lime into sparkling water can be a refreshing alternative.
Lunch and dinner
Even a savory salad can include low-sugar fruit elements. Try using lemon or lime juice as a dressing, or slicing an avocado on top. Orange slices and berries also make great salad toppings.
Whole fruits make an excellent alternative to processed desserts. Low-sugar fruit can be eaten with plain yogurt or made into a fruit salad by adding a small amount of honey if required.
Snacks
Low-sugar fruit can be a great snack alternative. A person can make snacking on fruit easier by pre-cutting larger fruit, such as melons, into bite-size pieces and keeping them in the fridge.
Takeaway
Most people can add more fruit to their diet, even if they are looking to reduce their sugar intake. A person can make choosing healthful fruits easier by:
- aiming to eat at least 2 ½ cups of fruit or vegetables every day
- preparing low-sugar fruit as a snack in advance, to avoid grabbing processed alternatives
- eating whole fruits rather than drinking fruit juice
People with diabetes may wish to speak with a doctor or registered dietitian about the amount of fruit they should eat.
All fruits contain sugar, but they also contain healthful nutrients, fiber, and minerals, which make them a much better alternative to snacks that contain processed sugars.