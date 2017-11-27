Demodex brevis is a type of mite that lives in the oil glands of human hair follicles. It is closely related to Demodex folliculorum, another type of mite. Collectively, D. brevis and D. folliculorum are referred to as Demodex.

In some studies, Demodex mites have been found in 10 percent of skin biopsies and 12 percent of follicles. Other samples uncovered at least one species of Demodex in all adults tested.

The mites are microscopic, meaning they are not visible to the naked eye. While most people with D. brevis are not even aware that they are carrying these mites, those housing large infestations may experience symptoms.

Keep reading to discover the symptoms of Demodex brevis and the treatment options available to manage these mites.

Demodex brevis vs. Demodex folliculorum



Demodex brevis is a type of microscopic mite that lives in hair follicles. Demodex brevis is a type of microscopic mite that lives in hair follicles.

D. folliculorum also inhabits the follicles. Unlike D. brevis, it is mostly found on the face and around the eyelids and eyelashes. It feeds on skin cells, whereas D. brevis feeds on oil called sebum in the oil gland cells.

D. folliculorum is different from other types of mites because it can increase the number of skin cells in hair follicles. This can give people the appearance of scaly skin.

The average D. folliculorum mite measures 0.3 to 0.4 millimeters (mm) in length, while the D. brevis is half that size, at 0.15 to 0.2 mm.

Symptoms

Most people with Demodex brevis are only carriers of the mites — they do not develop symptoms.

However, large infestations of the mites may lead to symptoms such as:

red skin

a rough texture to the skin, like sandpaper

a burning sensation in the skin

Typical areas of infestation include the neck and chest. However, symptoms can be experienced in any area because D. brevis will inhabit any of the body's oil glands.

Complications



Demodicosis is caused by Demodex brevis mites. Symptoms may include an itchy rash. Demodicosis is caused by Demodex brevis mites. Symptoms may include an itchy rash.

D. brevis does not usually lead to complications, but large numbers of mites (over 5 per square centimeter of skin) may cause demodicosis.

Demodicosis is an inflammatory disease, with symptoms including:

color changes in the skin

scaly skin

red skin

sensitive or irritated skin

itching

rash

eye irritation

thickening of the eyelid

loss of eyelashes

Demodex brevis has also been known to make skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea worse.

Causes

D. brevis can be spread by contact with other people. Once on the body, the mites feed off the oil gland cells that are attached to hair follicles.

Numbers of D. brevis increase naturally, which is why they tend to be more common in older adults than in children.

Risk factors

Anyone can have D. brevis. However, there are some factors that increase the likelihood and severity of a Demodex infestation.

These risk factors include pre-existing conditions such as:

acne

weakened immune system, such as in people with HIV

eczema

hair loss

oily skin

rosacea

Older adults are also more likely to have Demodex mites and experience complications such as demodicosis.

Demodex brevis is most common in people aged 20 to 30 years because sebum levels are at their highest during that period. The mites are rarely seen in children under 5 years of age due to low sebum production.

Additionally, D. brevis and D. folliculorum are more common in men than in women, although it is not clear why this is the case.

Diagnosis



A diagnosis may be made by analyzing a skin sample under a microscope, to confirm the presence of Demodex mites. A diagnosis may be made by analyzing a skin sample under a microscope, to confirm the presence of Demodex mites.

Most people are not aware they have Demodex mites living in their follicles. Many people only become alerted to their presence when being tested for other skin conditions.

It is not necessary for a person to get tested for the mites unless they experience symptoms or complications.

A doctor will diagnose Demodex brevis with a biopsy. This involves taking a small skin sample and checking it under a microscope.

The doctor will also ask about symptoms and look for other signs of the mites, such as scaly skin.

Demodicosis will be diagnosed if there is a high level of mites in the follicles.

Treatment

Most cases of Demodex mites can be treated at home. Medical intervention may be necessary if someone has significant numbers of the mites, or is experiencing uncomfortable or severe symptoms.

Home care

There are several ways to minimize the number of D. brevis mites on the skin, and to reduce the risk of complications. Personal care tips include:

bathing daily to reduce the oil secretions that feed the mites

washing the hair and eyelashes with a mild shampoo

using a non-soap cleanser on the face twice daily

exfoliating the skin regularly to remove dead skin cells and trapped sebum

showering after workouts and sun exposure

avoiding oily cleansers, lotions, and sunscreens

Medical treatments

If home remedies do not relieve symptoms or reduce mite numbers, then medication may be necessary to reduce excess sebum on the skin.

The medications for Demodex brevis and the mite eggs can be taken orally or applied to the skin. These medications include:

benzyl benzoate

crotamiton

ivermectin

metronidazole

permethrin

salicylic acid

selenium sulfide

sulfur

In severe cases of mites, or for people with weakened immune systems, a doctor may recommend oral ivermectin.

It is also important to manage any underlying conditions, such as infections, that may be contributing to high levels of mites. In addition, eczema and rosacea may need to be treated with treatments applied to the skin.

Outlook

While it may be unpleasant to think of mites living in the skin and hair follicles, they are usually harmless and do not cause symptoms in most people.

However, large numbers of Demodex brevis can lead to uncomfortable symptoms and complications such as demodicosis. As a result, it is important to keep numbers under control through simple personal hygiene steps.

Those who are experiencing skin symptoms such as redness, itching, or scaling should consult their doctor who can prescribe effective treatments to get rid of the mites.