Botox, face lifts, skin creams, and face peels — these are just a handful of the many treatments and products used in the quest for younger-looking skin. A new study, however, suggests that the key to a youthful appearance may lie in our genes.

Share on Pinterest Researchers have identified specific gene expression patterns in women who look much younger than their age.

Researchers found that women who look young for their age tend to have greater expression of specific genes associated with skin health.

Lead study author Dr. Alexa B. Kimball, who works in the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA, and her colleagues suggest that boosting the activity of these genes may be a way to slow the skin aging process.

The researchers recently reported their findings in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

As we age, the appearance of our skin changes: it loses its elasticity and gets thinner, and we may develop wrinkles or liver spots. The extent of such changes depends on many environmental and lifestyle factors, with sun exposure being one of the biggest culprits.

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning lamps can cause damage to the skin structures, and this damage accumulates with repeated exposure throughout our lifetime. This process is known as photoaging.

Of course, we are not able to avoid photoaging and other skin-damaging processes completely, and many of us reach for the face creams with the hope that it will help to restore a youthful complexion.

That said, there are some individuals who manage to maintain their youthful-looking skin into older age, making them appear much younger than they really are. What is their secret?

According to the new study from Dr. Kimball and colleagues, their genes may hold the key.