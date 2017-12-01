One of the reasons that cancer is so hard to beat is the way that it ropes our immune system into working against us. Treatment kills off some cancer cells, but what’s left behind can “trick” our immune system into helping tumors to form. New research may have found a way to break this vicious circle.

Share on Pinterest Sometimes our immune system helps cancer cells (shown here) to spread.

In what has been referred to as the “ tumor growth paradox ,” killing off cancer cells can sometimes cause more cancer cells to spread.

This occurs because the cellular debris that is left behind triggers an inflammatory response from our immune system, which, in turn, can stimulate the production of more cancer cells.

But researchers may now have found a way out of this conundrum. A new study has found that resolvins — compounds naturally secreted by our body in order to stop the inflammatory response — can stop tumors from growing when such growth is induced by cellular waste.

The research was led by Sui Huang, from the Institute of Systems Biology in Seattle, WA, as well as Charles N. Serhan, from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital at Harvard Medical School, Mark Kieran, from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Dipak Panigrahy, from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, all of which are in Boston, MA.

Megan Sulciner is the first author of the paper, and the findings were published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine.