More and more studies are starting to point to the APOE gene as a gateway to halting the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. But few have actually targeted APOE in living animals. New research uses a molecule against APOE in mice, and the treatment could reduce brain damage by half.

Share on Pinterest Targeting the APOE gene may one day prevent brain damage in people at risk of Alzheimer’s.

The APOE gene, responsible for encoding a protein called apolipoprotein E, is known to dramatically raise the risk of Alzheimer’s.

In fact, the E4 variant of the gene is “the most prevalent genetic risk factor” for Alzheimer’s, with over half of people with the condition having this gene expressed.

Also, studies show that people who have both copies of the gene have a 12-fold higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Recent research has focused on understanding the role of APOE in Alzheimer’s formation. For instance, Medical News Today have recently reported on a study led by Dr. David Holtzman, head of the Department of Neurology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO.

In that very study, Dr. Holtzman uncovered the mechanism by which the APOE protein amplifies Alzheimer’s disease-related brain damage in mice, and he suggested that future research should focus on targeting the protein to nip the neurodegenerative process in the bud.

Now, in the new study, Dr. Holtzman has done exactly that. Together with Ph.D. student Tien-Phat Huynh, Dr. Holtzman and colleagues reveal that a molecule called an “antisense oligonucleotide” interferes with the production of the APOE protein, which leads to significantly less brain damage.

The DNA-based molecule was created by study co-author Tracy Cole, Ph.D., and the findings are now published in the journal Neuron.