When it comes to gaining weight, a high-fat diet is a key culprit. New research, however, suggests that there may one day be a way to avoid piling on the pounds as a result of eating fatty foods.

In a newly published study, researchers reveal how activating a specific protein pathway can prevent the growth of fat cells in mice in response to a high-fat diet.

Senior study investigator Fanxin Long, Ph.D. — who works in the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO — and colleagues say that their findings could bring us closer to a new treatment strategy for obesity, which is, at present, thought to affect more than a third of adults in the United States.

The researchers recently reported their results in the journal eLife.

Weight gain is most commonly caused by an energy imbalance , wherein the intake of calories is higher than the number of calories burned.

Over time, an energy imbalance causes the body to store fat. This can lead to weight gain and obesity — which is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.

Foods high in fat, particularly saturated fats, are thought to be a main driver of obesity, especially when consumed in large amounts. But Long and colleagues suggest that there could be a way to prevent weight gain induced by a high-fat diet.