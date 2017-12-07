Previous studies have demonstrated that the alcohol abuse drug disulfiram has anticancer properties. But until now, researchers had not found the mechanism by which the drug can target cancer. New research sheds light, paving the way for the repurposing of the drug.

A new study — published in the journal Nature — uncovers the mechanism and the molecular pathway through which the popular alcohol-aversion drug disulfiram can fight off cancer.

This study was conducted by an international team of researchers led by Prof. Jiri Bartek, of the Danish Cancer Society Research Center in Copenhagen.

Disulfiram — also known by the brand name Antabuse — has been used for decades to treat chronic alcohol abuse. While the drug is not a cure for chronic alcoholism, it does discourage those with alcohol abuse issues from drinking.

Previous studies have shown that the drug has anti-tumor activity both in vitro and in vivo. But as Prof. Bartek and team explain in their paper, the drug has not yet been repurposed for cancer treatment because the mechanism and molecular pathways through which the drug may act against cancer were unknown.

As the study’s authors explain, given the rising global incidence of cancer and the failure of many medications in the face of tumor resistance, identifying new possibilities for using already existing drugs is key.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that in the next two decades, the number of new cancer cases will rise by 70 percent . Cancer is already the second leading cause of death worldwide.

In this context, drug repurposing is a safe, cost- and time-effective alternative. Testing new drugs can be expensive and time-consuming, but drug repurposing uses medications for which most of the relevant testing has already been done.