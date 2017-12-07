Canola oil is regularly promoted as a healthful cooking fat. A new study, however, suggests that it could be more harmful than helpful — particularly for the brain.

Researchers found that a diet rich in canola oil worsened memory in mouse models of Alzheimer's.

By studying mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease, researchers found that a diet rich in canola oil exacerbated memory problems over 6 months, and it also led to weight gain.

Senior study investigator Dr. Domenico Praticò, of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA, and colleagues recently reported their results in the journal Scientific Reports.

Canola oil is a type of vegetable oil that comes from rapeseed, or Brassica napus, which is a yellow flowering plant that belongs to the cabbage family.

The very first commercially consumable form of canola oil was developed by Canadian researchers in the 1970s. Unlike some forms of rapeseed oil, canola oil is low in erucic acid, an omega-9 fatty acid that some research has linked to cardiovascular problems and cancer.

Canola oil is also low in saturated fats and high in polyunsaturated fats, which can lower cholesterol and protect the heart.

In fact, studies claim that canola oil “can now be regarded as one of the healthiest edible vegetable oils in terms of its biological functions and its ability to aid in reducing disease-related risk factors and improving health.”

With such glowing reports, it is no wonder that canola oil has become one of the most commonly consumed oils in the United States.

“Canola oil is appealing because it is less expensive than other vegetable oils, and it is advertised as being healthy,” notes Dr. Praticò. “Very few studies, however, have examined that claim, especially in terms of the brain.”