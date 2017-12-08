Medication used to treat cancer could potentially be an effective therapy for Huntington’s disease, according to new research led by Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC. The drug may also offer a pathway to treat other neurodegenerative diseases.

Dr. Albert La Spada, director of the Duke Center for Neurodegeneration and Neurotherapeutics, conducted the study with colleagues from several other institutes.

These included Duke University’s Department of Neurobiology, the University of California, San Diego, the Salk Institute for Biological Sciences in La Jolla, CA, and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD.

Their findings were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Huntington’s disease is an inherited disorder that leads to the degeneration of certain nerve cells in the brain. The condition is progressive and affects movement, cognition, and behavior.

There is no cure for Huntington’s disease and no therapies to stop or slow down its progression. People with Huntington’s often die within 15 to 20 years of being diagnosed.

Previous research by Dr. La Spada and his colleagues found that a compound known as KD3010, tested in the treatment of diabetes, was effective in reducing disease progression and overall neurodegeneration and improving motor function in a mouse model of Huntington’s disease.

The new study explores treating mice with the equivalent of Huntington’s disease with bexarotene, a cancer treatment for advanced skin lymphomas.