It’s 2049 and you’re feeling sick. Instead of going to the doctor — which has become an obsolete profession — you take out your phone and take a diagnosing “selfie.” Fiction? More like soon to be a fact; scientists have designed a computer model that accurately predicts your health based on the shape of your face.

Here’s a futuristic little nugget that the latest Blade Runner appears to have missed: in the year 2049, replicants would have also come in a “doctor model,” because androids with superior diagnosing abilities are becoming easier and easier to fathom.

If that sounds too far-fetched, just consider this: a computer model has not only managed to accurately “guess” aspects of health just by looking at a face, but the human brain was also recently found to work in the exact same way.

Dr. Ian Stephen, of Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and his colleagues used facial shape analysis to correctly detect markers of physiological health in more than 270 individuals of different ethnicities.

“We have developed a computer model,” explains Dr. Stephen, “that can determine information about a person’s health simply by analyzing their face, supporting the idea that the face contains valid, perceptible cues to physiological health.”

The findings have now been published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, and they make the idea of a computer-enhanced super-doctor whose brain has been optimized for flawless diagnosing appear more scientific than fictional.

Or, in the meantime, maybe just a very cool app will do.