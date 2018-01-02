A team at Radboud University in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, set out to examine the causes of “extraoral halitosis.” The findings, published in the journal Nature Genetics, point to a genetic mutation corresponding to an error in metabolism.

Little is known about the causes of chronic bad breath, or halitosis, a condition affecting “ up to half ” of the population of the United States.

Generally, halitosis is thought to be triggered by bacteria that are broken down into sulfur compounds.

But in many cases, the causes are unknown. In fact, between 0.5 and 3 percent of the general population has this less understood form of halitosis, called extraoral halitosis.

Certain illnesses that affect the nose, esophagus, or sinuses may be what causes it, but in some cases, the condition can even be bloodborne.

Study co-author Prof. Kent Lloyd, director of the Mouse Biology Program at University of California, Davis, explains the significance of understanding the causes of chronic bad breath, saying, “It’s important to identify the cause of persistent halitosis, and differentiate […] [between] relatively benign causes (e.g., gum disease) and the more morbid causes such as liver cirrhosis.”

To this end, a few years ago, researchers started investigating. The efforts were led by Dr. Albert Tangerman, also of Radboud University, in collaboration with Ron Wevers, a professor of inborn errors of metabolism at the same university.

The scientists then discovered the sulfur compound methanethiol, which emanates a foul odor. As Prof. Wevers states, “Methanethiol is produced in large amounts in the intestines, and can originate from food. We believed that the protein responsible for getting rid of methanethiol was defective in these patients.”

“However,” he continues, “we could not find a lead for this in their metabolism. The process by which the body counteracts this compound was unknown. So at that point, we were stuck.”