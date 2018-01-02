Anyone thinking of giving up smoking as a New Year’s resolution should think carefully about what quitting aids they should use to help achieve this — particularly if the results of a new study are anything to go by. Share on Pinterest Researchers say that the anti-smoking drug varenicline may increase the risk of cardiovascular events. Research published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine suggests that a commonly prescribed drug to help those who smoke to quit, called varenicline (brand name Chantix), may raise the risk of having a cardiovascular event. Cardiovascular events are heart problems such as heart attack, stroke, arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats, and unstable angina, in which the heart does not receive enough blood and oxygen. Commenting on the reasons why the researchers conducted the study, lead author Dr. Andrea S. Gershon — an associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto in Canada, explains, “Previous studies regarding the safety of varenicline have been conflicting and most examined people with relatively similar characteristics and backgrounds in highly controlled settings.” “We wanted to study varenicline among all kinds of people in the real world.”

Cardiovascular event risk increased The team analyzed the health records of 56,851 people in Ontario, Canada, who had begun using varenicline between 2011 and 2015. Specifically, the researchers looked at the health data for a year prior to and a year following these people taking the drug for 12 weeks. The analysis showed that, during the studied periods, 4,185 of the people experienced a problem with their hearts that required hospitalization or an emergency room (ER) visit. There were 3.95 cardiovascular events per 1,000 varenicline users in the study that “could be attributed to the drug.” From this, the authors calculated that people prescribed varenicline were 34 percent more likely to be hospitalized or visit the ER due to a heart problem while taking the drug. However, among people taking varenicline who had not previously had a problem with their heart, there was only a 12 percent increased risk of a cardiovascular event.